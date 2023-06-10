The eviction notice sent to Kashmir's Shaurya Chakra awardee, who lost his father in a terrorist attack in 2017, to vacate the government accommodation has sparked outrage. The family had been since living in the two-room government accommodation provided by the then-administration for free, but to their shock, the eviction notice states unauthorised occupation of the scheduled premises.

Though it is true that the eviction notice was issued, it's only a half-truth.

The claim

Irfan Ramzan Sheikh was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 2019 for his bravery after he killed one of the terrorists during the attack at his home. Irfan's father Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh was a former sarpanch associated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was killed in the terror attack. The family's home in Nagpal was burnt down by a mob the next day.

The J&K government helped Irfan, who was 14 at the time of the incident, and his family relocate to a secure accommodation on the outskirts of the city and the Shaurya Chakra awardee was promised free education as he was admitted to the Sainik School at Manasabal.

But an eviction notice was issued in the last week of May addressed to Irfan's mother, saying: "You are in unauthorised occupation of the scheduled premises since long without any authority/instruction.No allotment order has been issued in your favour by any competent authority." The notice also demands an allotment letter, which the family hasn't been able to provide.

The notice has been issued by the Estates department, Kashmir, after a routine audit. This has sparked outrage after media reports and social media posts and many have come out in support of Irfan and his family.

Fact check

International Business Times investigated the claim of eviction thoroughly to find that it is not the whole truth. Although the eviction notice was issued, the Shaurya Chakra awardee is not being evicted from the government accommodation.

After reviewing the facts, it was found that when the terrorist attack took place in 2017, there were security and safety concerns. The family had no home as the mob had burnt it to the ground. The J&K administration was focused on providing safe accommodation to the bereaved family. But due to urgent concerns, an allotment letter in Irfan's name wasn't issued for the government accommodation at the time.

Secondly, the Estates Department, Kashmir, found the name of a woman on the occupation of the scheduled premises in question and acted in cognisance assuming it was occupied by unauthorised persons. The government accommodation was not in the name of Irfan Ramzan Sheikh's name, but in his mother's name, which led to the confusion.

Since no allotment letter was issued at the time, the current J&K government has been quick to rectify the issue. An allotment letter is being issued for Irfan's permanent accommodation in the scheduled premises and necessary diligence is being followed to avoid future altercations.

After reviewing all the facts and corroborating them with government sources, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the report of Irfan's eviction from the government house is misleading.