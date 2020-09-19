Fact-Check: No, J&K is not offering 50% discount on all electricity bills; only these are covered

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced a relief package of Rs 1350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to boost the business and the other ailing sectors that have suffered losses over the years.

After the announcement, misinformation spread claiming that 50 per cent discount on electricity bills and water bills for one year will apply as per the economic relief package. Here's the truth behind the statement.

Claim:

The confusion was initially created after J&K LG Manoj Sinha's announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Rs 1350 crore economic package.

During the announcement, a statement was reportedly released stating a 50 per cent discount on water and electricity bills in Jammu and Kashmir for a year as a part of the economic relief package which was misinterpreted by the public assuming that 50 per cent discount on ALL water and electricity bills in Jammu and Kashmir was announced.

Clarification

After the economic package was released Rohit Kansal, IAS, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary, the Power Department took to Twitter to debunk any such claims clarifying that the 50 per cent discount on electricity and water charges announced in the package is a 50 per cent discount on fixed demand charges for Industrial and Commercial consumers.

Kansal tweeted, "J&KIndustrialPackage2020 #ElectrictyandWaterCharges #CLARIFICATION THE 50% discount on Electricity and water CHARGES announced in today's package is a 50 per cent discount on FIXED DEMAND CHARGES for Industrial and Commercial consumers. This is NOT a discount on Electricity Bills."