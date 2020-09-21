Fact check: No, it is not Dawood Ibrahim with Amitabh Bachchan in the pic; it’s former Maha CM

Images on the internet often become the subject of misinformation. Over the past few days, a picture has been gaining traction, showing Amitabh Bachchan meeting a man. Many wondered and were appalled that the actor was seen with Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

However, a large section on the internet also wondered if it could be somebody else? The actor's son Abhishek Bachchan pointed out that it is, in fact, former CM of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan.

The claim

Dawood Ibrahim has been one of the most wanted terror-accused that India is after. It was a well-known fact that Dawood has some connections in Bollywood and the underworld in Mumbai. Therefore, when a picture surfaced years later claiming that Bollywood's Big B was seen meeting Dawood, netizens lost their cool.

A picture has been going viral showing Amitabh Bachchan shaking hands with a man in a suit, donning a moustache and a pair of sunglasses. Many then began asking for a clarification from the actor and claiming that this could be admissable proof of his connections to the terrorist.

Verifying the claim

Soon after, the cracks in the frame emerged when some netizens pointed out that it could be Mr Ashok Chavan in the image. It was true that former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan had met Amitabh Bachchan at some point.

Interestingly, our reverse image search reveals that the picture was a PTI image that was taken at the commissioning ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link in March 2010 covered by many mainstream media outlets at the time.

Further, Abhishek Bachchan had replied to one of the tweets that had been posted on the matter by saying, "Brother, this photo is from my father and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan."

The tweet to which Abhishek Bachchan had replied to on Saturday has since been deleted. However, this hasn't stopped the numerous claims being made.

