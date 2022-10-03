In a shocking development, a noted news publication dropped major headlines claiming the Indian government is considering scrapping the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which triggered a conversation and debate. The report said that the Centre is likely to scrap the said Ministry that was formed by the UPA government in 2006, and that it would be merged with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Just as the claim gained momentum, Press Information Bureau (PIB), a fact-checking govt body, debunked the report and said no such proposal is under consideration.

The claim

Indian daily news publication Deccan Herald broke the story of "Modi govt likely to 'scrap' minority affairs ministry" on Monday. The report claimed that the Ministry of Minority Affairs would be merged with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment citing sources in the government.

The report further claimed that all schemes implemented by the ministry will continue despite the merger.

"The BJP-led NDA government is of the view that there is no need for an independent ministry for minority affairs. It believes the ministry was created as part of UPA's appeasement policy. Now, the Modi government wants to bring it back under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as the 'Department of Minority Affairs'," DH quoted an anonymous government source as saying.

This led to a debate on social media, with many criticising the move. The report also added some responses from Congress party leaders, who were against the decision.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the report by DH, which claimed scrapping of minority affairs ministry in the offing. The report only cites anonymous government sources and doesn't have any response from the government, the ruling BJP government or its ministers or Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who currently holds the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Though it was clear by the report that nothing was set in stone, PIB was quick the debunk the claim as false and denied the report completely.

"A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI This Claim is #FAKE. No such Proposal is under consideration," read a post on the official Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check.

A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI#PIBFactCheck



▶️ This Claim is #FAKE



▶️ No such Proposal is under consideration pic.twitter.com/RcTtyzyw59 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 3, 2022

Based on the official statement by the Centre, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the claim about merging or scrapping the minority affairs ministry is false.