Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several theories and angles keep popping up on social media. People who were close to Sushant including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friend Sandip Ssingh have also been under the suspicion. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy recently said that one should also look into the connections that Sandip Ssingh has in Dubai. "Suspect Sandip Ssingh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?" Swamy had tweeted.

Amid all this, an old picture of Sandip Ssingh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with two more people in the frame has gone viral on social media. Many are alleging that the person sitting next to Sandip Ssingh is Dawood Ibrahim. The picture was taken during the shoot of Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela. Sandip was appointed as the CEO of Bhansali Productions back then.

However, the man sitting next to Sandip in the picture is not fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. Sandip had shared the picture this year in May, which was taken in 2013. He had written, "#Iftar is the time of huge blessings, try to gather as many as you can... Breaking bread together since 2013. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @r_varman_ @siddharthgarima #WasiqKhan"

The person everyone on social media alleging that is Dawood Ibrahim is actually Wasiq Khan, as tagged in the picture. Khan was working as the production designer of Goliyon ki Rasleela – Ram Leela. Sandip has also produced several films in Bollywood - PM Narendra Modi, Sarbjit, etc.

Sushant's family has alleged that even though Sandip claims to be one of the closest friends of the deceased actor, Rajput had never discussed or mentioned his name to his family. Not just this, the family has also alleged that they had never seen him with Sushant or in his home earlier too. The first time they saw him was on the day Sushant passed away.