Sushant Singh Rajput mysterious and sudden demise is taking a new turn every day. With CBI finding the murder clues to NCB decoding the drug link, central agencies have been trying hard to solve the conundrum of his death. After booking Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for using banned narcotics, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has discovered big names like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drug links.

While Rhea has already been sent to the jail, along with his brother and Sushant's house manager, NCB is still grilling Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor as they were a part of a 'Drug Chat' where SSR and Rhea were involved. Being the admin of the group, Deepika did confess that she was involved in the drug chat but has never consumed any.

Deepika Padukone spills the beans on her 'Drug Chat'

'Piku' fame also revealed that they had used the words 'maal', 'weed', 'hash' and 'doob' as code names for various kinds of cigarettes, just for fun. Giving out the crucial details, she allegedly disclosed that low-quality cigarettes are usually called as maal, slim and better quality ones as hash and weed, and thick ones as doob.

Sushant's co-star Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan also confessed their part in the chat and disclosed that they have seen Sushant taking drugs in the vanity van and at the success parties. Although, both the divas have cleary denied devouring any of the banned narcotics.

The claim: NCB gives 'clean chit' to Deepika, her manager and others in the drug probe

While Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and others are still under the radar of NCB, many news portals have reported that the central agency is planning to give 'clean chit' to these actresses as they have co-operated with the authorities and have allegedly told the truth during the interrogation. However, after digging deeper, we came to know that NCB has not made any such claims.

The Fact: NCB says 'No Clean Chit Yet' for Deepika, Sara and Shraddha

As per the reports by India TV report quoting IANS, NCB has refuted the reports of giving a clean chit to Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in drug investigations. NCB officials have said that "The news article mentioning that the drugs law enforcement agency giving a 'clean chit' to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth."

Claim reviewed :

NCB 'Clean Chit' reports by Media houses

Claimed By :

Media outlets, Social Media

Fact Check :

False