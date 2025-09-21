A recent proclamation by US President Donald Trump has sparked widespread confusion among Indian IT workers and their families, with viral posts claiming that all H-1B visa holders will now be required to pay $100,000 to re-enter the United States. Not only the visa holders, even major corporations, such as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, urged H-1B visa holders to return to the US before the $100,000 visa fee deadline, which was set for September 21, creating further panic.

Amidst all this chaos, there has been no clarity for Indians heading back to the US so close to the deadline. Reports emerged Indian H-1B visa holders were disembarking from planes, fearing re-entry restrictions into the US.

The claim

Due to confusion and panic, many social media posts and forwards on IMs have suggested that the US government has imposed a $100,000 re-entry fee on all current H-1B visa holders, raising concerns about travel and renewals for thousands of Indian professionals. Moreover, this $100,000 fee was said to be annual one, which was deemed impractical for many.

With a record number of H-1B visas given to Indians, this information naturally stirred panic with little time to plan for next.

Fact check

The September 19 proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers" applies only to new H-1B petitions filed on or after 12:01 AM ET, September 21, 2025. The rule requires that fresh petitions must be accompanied by a one-time $100,000 payment.

The proclamation does not apply to:

Beneficiaries of petitions filed before September 21. Beneficiaries of already approved petitions. Current H-1B visa holders with valid visas, including those travelling abroad and returning to the US.

The White House further clarified that this is not an annual fee but a one-time charge tied to a new petition. Existing visa holders can continue to travel in and out of the US without any additional charge.

Impact on Indian IT sector

Analysts said the clarification has eased concerns for Indian IT companies, which feared a blanket application of the new fee. While IT stocks may still see a 3–5 percent dip in the short term, experts added that companies have been reducing their reliance on H-1B visas for years.

Industry data shows applications have steadily fallen—from 42,671 in 2017 to just 20,870 in 2024. Many firms have shifted towards local hiring in the US or relocating talent to Canada and Mexico.