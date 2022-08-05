Fact check: NC, PDP leaders not placed under house arrest; J&K police refute baseless rumours

August 5 marks three years of Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir. While the development in the valley in these three years has been unparalleled, there have been desperate attempts to malign this milestone with low-blow moves. Now, a fresh round of rumours are in circulation, which attempts to disrupt peace.

J&K Police has been quick to rubbish the speculations ignited by J&K NC before they got out of hand.

The claim

Reports of some NC and PDP leaders being placed under house arrest created an uproar on social media. It all started after J&K NC tweeted, claiming Dr Farooq Abdullah was placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting. We will peacefully fight for our RIGHTS that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019."

Responding to the tweet, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said, "It seems they have to place this truck outside the gate out of some compulsion because it's a senseless act (aside from being totally illegal). He went to the office, went for Namaz, went for a condolence visit. The truck arrived after he had no where else to go today. Fools!!"

Since NC's tweet, many users have been reacting and seeking an explanation.

Fact-check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made on social media by J&K NC, which was shared an hour after Dr Abdullah presided over a meeting at Nawai-Subh on the subject August 5, 2019.

Upon further verification about the claim with J&K police, IBTimes received a confirmation saying no NC or PDP leader was placed under house arrest.

"There is a fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest in Gupkar road, this news is completely baseless. There are additional personnel deployed on Gupkar road on certain places in view of certain inputs of terror attack," J&K police said.

Furthermore, the statement clarified that Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar in afternoon.

"JKP is a fully professional police force and is well aware of its duties," the statement added.

Based on the verification from J&K police, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that claims about some NC and PDP leaders placed under house arrest are completely false and baseless.