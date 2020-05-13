The Government of India's nodal agency PIB has confirmed that the Twitter handle that claims to be the official account of the Government of Union Territory of Ladakh and has Gilgit Baltistan added to it is fake. A Twitter handle @GB_Ladakh_India, which is followed by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, claims to be the official Twitter account of the Gilgit Baltistan, Ladakh (UT) of India.

Account fake, not the official Twitter handle

The account was created in May 2020 and has more than 34,000 followers at the time of writing this report. Top BJP leader BL Santosh is one of them. However, the account is fake and not the official Twitter handle of the Government of UT of Ladakh. The official Twitter account representing the Government of UT of Ladakh is @lg_ladakh, which is run by the office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a Pakistan-Occupied territory, which was recently included in its daily forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (MET). And it seems the fake account in the name of Govt of UT of Ladakh was created after the IMD move. The account has made only three retweets till now and one of them also includes a weather forecast report by DD News which also shows the weather in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad in POK.

Days after officially asking Pakistan to vacate the occupied Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a significant move, has added Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir. The IMD has now started referring to Jammu and Kashmir sub-division as "Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad."

The move to bring Pakistan occupied territories under its weather forecast is seen as New Delhi's message to Islamabad and the rest of the world that Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India. It has also come days after Pakistan's Supreme Court went beyond its jurisdiction to allow the Imran Khan-led federal government to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.