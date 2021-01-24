Now that there is hope that the COVID-19 pandemic might eventually be over with the arrival of vaccines, there is no respite to the spread of misinformation. Initially, when the pandemic started, the fake news nuisance made it harder to fight the virus. From believing in unorthodox methods to cure the virus to actually deeming COVID-19 nothing but an international conspiracy, we've seen in all. Now, since the vaccines have arrived, a new wave of fake news has started, which can keep people from getting the shot.

Now, there's a horde of misinformation surrounding vaccines and sex, both of which are equally sensitive. Some reports and social media posts are claiming that unprotected sex should be avoided after getting the vaccine.

The claim

Social media is abuzz with misinformation about vaccines and sex being a dangerous combination. Some reports even cite a document from Pfizer, which warns recipients of the vaccine to avoid unprotected sex for up to 28 days after second dose due to reproductive safety risk. The document, which has been widely shared on WhatsApp groups and elsewhere, says it applies for both males and females as there could be birth defects due to genetic manipulation.

Some reports and posts also claim that recipients of Covaxin and Covishield in India must avoid having unprotected sex for at least 3 months and up to one year.

Fact check

After Pfizer released a statement that its vaccine doesn't cause infertility in women, there's a new strain of misinformation to fight. As the latest rumours claim that the vaccine causes genetic manipulation, there is no evidence to support it. Although some experts have advised to wait before trying for a baby or receiving fertility treatments after getting the jab, but this is mainly because pregnant women are not allowed to participate in the clinical trials of the vaccine.

The CDC had also said that based on how mRNA vaccines work, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant". But the lack of data available on the actual risks of mRNA vaccines in pregnant women is the reason why pregnant women are excluded from clinical trials.

Moreover, some reports are claiming that Pfizer's vaccine genetically manipulate recipients of the vaccine, due to which unprotected sex must be avoided. But there is no evidence to support the claim, and Pfizer makes no such claim to avoid unprotected sex for a certain period of time after getting the shot. The nRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not responsible for genetic manipulation.

International Business Times arrives at the conclusion that the claim about avoiding unprotected sex after getting COVID-19 vaccine is inaccurate.