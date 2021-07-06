Fact Check: India is not closing its Embassy, Consulates in Afghanistan; debunks rumours

Amid growing violence in several provinces carried out by terror groups, Indian nationals in Afghanistan were advised to exercise caution at all times and avoid all non-essential travels. Last month, Indian Embassy on Tuesday issued a detailed security advisory addressing to all of its nationals currently residing in Afghanistan, warning against the imminent threat posed by the terror groups in the region. Amid deteriorating Afghan security situation, there have been reports that India is bringing back its nationals and officials from the war-torn country.

The claim

Several media houses have reported that the Indian government had been mulling the decision to bring back its entire workforce in embassy and consulates. India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar, employing over 500 staff.

Since the Taliban troops have been capturing districts at an alarming rate, there were reports that India would close its embassy in Kabul and consulates since it had reportedly become untenable to operate in the war-torn country. The reports cited sources in the government, but there haven't been any official confirmation.

According to reports, the Taliban captured important bridges and roads connecting Kandahar with other parts while the Afghan officials are taking steps to ensure their own safety.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made by several media houses claiming that India is reportedly planning to close its embassy in Kabul and other consulates. However, the lack of an official confirmation from the government or the embassy left room for doubt.

Seeing the spike in unverified reports, the Indian embassy in Afghanistan issued a clarification, debunking the reports. According to the official statement, the Indian embassy in Kabul is not closing down and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar are open and functioning.

"Media reports on India closing its Embassy & Consulates in are incorrect. Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We DO HOWEVER continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities," the Indian embassy in Afghanistan tweeted.

India has had a big presence in Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban in 2001. It has been helping the Afghan governments and the members of the northern alliance. India has worked towards the development of Afghanistan and even helped construct the Parliament building.

Based on the official statement from the Indian embassy of Afghanistan, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that India is not closing down its embassy or consulates in Afghanistan.