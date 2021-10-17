Within minutes after terrorists killed two labourers from Bihar in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, a letter has been in circulation on different platforms of social media on behalf of Kashmir Police. In the letter, it was mentioned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir has district heads of the police to bring all labourers to near posts of police, Army, and security forces.

The Claim

Written in a typical official language, dated 17/10/2021 Log No 11/A, issued by SSP PCR Srinagar, on behalf of IGP Kashmir, the message was addressed on DIG/SSPs of Kashmir zone. "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdictions be brought to the nearest police/CAPF/Army establishments/camps justnow. The matter is most urgent," read the order.

The order letter has gone viral on social media and circulating in WhatsApp groups in Kashmir. Even many media news outlets picked up the order copy as official and reported it widely.

Fact Check

International Business Times reviewed the claims going viral on social media, claiming that non-locals are to be taken to the nearest security forces camps in the Kashmir Valley in wake of the killing of two more labourers from Bihar.

Less than an hour after the media picked up an emergency advisory on Sunday, the authorities said they did not issue any such advisory.

Although there were reports of non-locals being asked to come to the police stations, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told International Business Times that "no such order has been issued, it is fake".

There have been series of civilian killings, especially of those from outside the J&K, across the Valley since October 6. So far, nine civilians have been killed during the last 11 days. The viral order appears to be the work on anti-national elements, trying to create chaos and panic in the Valley.