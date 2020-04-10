With the whole world being the arena for the novel coronavirus for its sortie, the world nations and its leaders are joining hands together to retaliate. Most of the philanthropists, social workers, and all others, irrespective of their differences have come together for this venture.

Details on the donations

India has also been receiving many favours from organisations like the World Bank as well as from the established firms within the country. From business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Tata groups, to Shah Rukh Khan, many have relentlessly lent their contributions.

Azim Premji, the Czar of the Indian IT Industry, is also one among them.

The chairman of Wipro Limited is widely recognised for his interminable contributions to the needy world. The Azim Premji Foundation in Bengaluru has marked its relentless services to the society since 2001.

Recently, the Foundation, along with Wipro Limited and Wipro Enterprises has donated Rs 1,125 crore for a comprehensive on-ground response to contain coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 cr to tackle Covid-19 crisis

A joint press release issued by Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation stated: "Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak."

The foundation was joined by Wipro Ltd with Rs 100 crore and Wipro Enterprises Ltd with Rs 25 crore for this humanitarian endeavour, totalling a donation of Rs 1,125 crore.

Viral news from 2019 surfaces again

Although Wipro and the Foundation is marked by their relentless services, Premji's contributions, this time, to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, has been apparently rumoured to be a whopping amount of Rs 50,000 crore!

The social media had started garnering the philanthropist in the meantime but was soon realised to be a false claim.

Fact check

The total sum of Rs 50,000 crore donation was in fact contributed by the Wipro chairman, surprisingly, at the same time, last year.

In 2019, Premji had kept aside 34 per cent of this stake in the firm, amounting to Rs 52,000 crore for his foundation. So the claim is indeed true, but a year old, unfortunately.