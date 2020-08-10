RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, who keeps his social media followers engaged by constantly sharing rather peculiar content, recently took to Twitter to post an image which he claimed to be a job application received by his company.

In the picture which tickled the funny bones of many of Goenka's followers, the response to the question "Why should we hire you" could be seen as "Gareeb ki dua lagegi sahab! (The poor will bless you!)".

"On our employment application, we received this response. Wondering what to do!" Goenka wrote as the caption. The post managed to garner more than 5,000 likes and over 500 retweets in just a few hours.

On our employment application, we received this response. Wondering what to do! pic.twitter.com/8LHw57qFz1 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 10, 2020

As a bunch of Twitter believed that it was a genuine job application, they even requested Goenka to hire the person. "He could be a good salesman for some particularly tough potential customers. Sometimes crazy works," wrote one while another said, "Sir, please see what role he fits in and provide him with a job on a contract basis. If he performs well, make him permanent."

Fact-Checking the image

A simple Google search for words "gareeb ki dua lagegi sahab" reveals that it is an already existing joke and is certainly not an actual job application which Goenka claimed to have received.

The joke has been entertaining the netizens for a while and it was only a matter of time until somebody pointed it out on Goenka's post.

"It's a pretty old joke and forward. You could have shared it as a joke only. Just Google "gareeb ki dua lagegi sahab" and check image results. In any case, it's a funny joke, so thanks for the laugh," wrote a Twitter user and attached a screenshot of search results for the already viral meme.

Another user called Goenka's bluff as what he had cited to be a job application was yet to be submitted. "Mr Goenka, stop playing pranks in COVID times. You seem to have forgotten to "submit" this employment application written by YOU in response to YOUR OWN JOB ADVERTISEMENT," the user wrote sarcastically.

Therefore, it is safe to conclude that Goenka repurposed an old joke as a job application to enthrall his Twitter followers.