A news report claiming that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified 67 places in the Valley to set up liquor shops is making the rounds on social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The report was shared by several people on Twitter who opposed the alleged move terming it an "attack on Kashmiri culture". However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has denied this and termed the news report "half-baked".

Claim

The news report titled "J-K admin identifies 67 places in Kashmir for liquor shops" was published by The Kashmir Walla, where the website claimed that Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 183 places in the Union Territory that includes sixty-seven in the Valley to open the liquor shops. The reported cited a local news agency, Kashmir News Observer as its source.

It also cited a government document in possession of the Kashmir News Observer that reads: "It is submitted that this office has divided the J&K UT area into 27. As per the survey conducted and in exercise of the powers under rule 28 of J&K Liquor and License rules, 1984 and section 4 (B) of the excise Act, a total list of 183 locations including 116 in Jammu and 67 in the zones of Kashmir is enclosed."

Reactions

After the news report, several people expressed their anger and opposed the alleged move to open liquor shops in the Valley, where the majority of the population is the follower of Islam. Some said the move will ruin the youth who are already in suffering the drug menace, while others linked it to the "Hindutva gang" allegedly trying to destroy Kashmir.

"The government has come up with a proposal to set up as many as 65 to 70 liqour shops in Kashmir. This is not acceptable to me. I don't want any liqour shops here in Kashmir. This will ruin our society, particularly our youth, who are already fighting drug menace...Say not to DD (Daru and Drugs)," wrote one user on social media.

"After taking away their limited autonomy, Hindutva Gang doing everything to destroy Kashmir, its people, its culture and its heritage. Planned opening of alcohol stores in Kashmir, where mostly Muslims live, is another assault on Kashmiris by the Modi regime," wrote Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden.

Clarification

After facing people's anger and criticism, the Jammu and Kashmir administration came out with a clarification and said that the government has not taken any policy decision regarding issuance of fresh liquor licenses in unserved areas and that it won't be taken without the participation of stakeholders and due process.

"Finance department has NOT taken any policy decision regarding issuance of fresh liquor licences in unserved areas. NO list of unserved areas has either been considered or approved. No decision will be taken without participation of stakeholders and due process," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir said.