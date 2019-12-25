As the Citizenship Amendment Act protests have engulfed the entire country, Delhi Universities Joint Committee of Action Against CAA organised an anti-CAA meeting, 'We the people against CAA/NRC' with Zeeshan Ayyub, Arundhati Rai and Swara Bhaskar as the key speakers. The meeting is scheduled for December 25, Art Faculty Gate, North Campus, DU at 12:00 pm.

The poster of the anti-CAA protest meeting, which has been heavily circulated on social media, bears Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani's pictures with slogans that reads, 'Bharat tere tukde tukde hongey, Inshallah Inshallah,' Inquilaab Zindabad.'

Reality check

The original poster featured pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh with slogans 'Constitution long live, Secularism long live', Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat along with the pictures of Zeeshan, Ayyub, Arundhati Rai and Swara Bhaskar as the lead speakers.

Swara Bhaskar took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of the original poster of the upcoming anti-CAA meeting. She tweeted, "How the fake news factory operates.. note how Babasaheb Ambedkar & Bhagat Singh's photos & Constitutional slogans have been replaced by Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru & anti-Indian slogans."

To this, the admin of 'CAA/NRC Protest Info' handle, which originally posted the image featuring Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar, shared a tweet stating that the picture circulated with anti-India slogans was fake and the one featuring Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar was the original poster.

(This is a developing story, inputs awaited)