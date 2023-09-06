In a grave issue of concern, fake emails impersonating Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police, accusing recipients of serious crimes are widely in circulation. From normal individuals to government officials, several are being targeted. Here's what you need to know.

The claim

Counterfeit emails impersonating CEO-I4C, Shri Rajesh Kumar, are being circulated with subject lines such as "Urgent Notification!" and "Court Notification." These emails use logos from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police, falsely linking them to the undersigned and their unit. The emails accuse recipients, including government offices and individuals, of cybercrimes and request a response.

Attached below are the copies of the emails being circulated:

In the I4C emails, there are serious accusations such as child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, exhibit, and grooming on the recipient's internet protocol address (IP address). The email cites CCI sections 14 of the POCSO Act 2012 among other sections, threatening of conviction by imprisonment. The alarming email demands response within 24 hours before further actions are taken for the arrest, striking fear and panic. Logos of Delhi Police, I4C and IB are seen across the letter, with a seal and signatures of IB Director and I4C CEO.

Fact check

International Business Times has examined the claim that counterfeit emails impersonating CEO-I4C, Rajesh Kumar, which are in circulation. It is not clear how many victims have fallen for these emails, but the clarification issued by the I4C comes at a crucial time to alert any recipients in the future.

Looking closely at the emails, here are a few observations that clearly indicate the emails are fake:

False use of logos: The claim mentions that these fraudulent emails employ logos from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police. Upon a visual examination, it was confirmed that these logos are indeed present in the counterfeit emails.

Email subjects: The claim specifies that the fake emails carry subject lines like "Urgent Notification!" and "Court Notification." This was corroborated by reviewing the content of the deceptive emails.

Accusations of Cybercrimes: The claim alleges that the counterfeit emails falsely accuse recipients, including government offices and individuals, of cybercrimes. It is confirmed that the content of the emails does contain such accusations.

Unauthorized content: It is stated that neither the undersigned nor their unit initiated these misleading emails. Further examination of the emails does not reveal any legitimate source or authorization for their creation or dissemination.

In wake of such a serious fraud, the I4C has said that appropriate measures are being taken to address this issue. In conclusion, based on our fact-checking, the emails impersonating CEO-I4C, Rajesh Kumar, are fake, employing deceptive logos, false accusations of cybercrimes, and unauthorized content. It is strongly advised that recipients exercise caution and refrain from responding to these malicious emails.