These days, social media is widely accepted as a means for information and facts. People from across the world resort to the social media for news, views and happenings. Many a time there have been cases of false information circulating on social media sites and people without thinking spread and share the information that misleads the masses. One such incident that came to light today was the false alert about Amit Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara in New Delhi.

The DCP was reportedly injured in the violence that ensued in parts of northeast Delhi. There are many users who are sharing posts stating that he is no more after he succumbed to the injuries at a Delhi hospital.

It all started with at least 22 people being killed and over 150 injured in the violence in Delhi. There were posts about Head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the incident, while 56 policemen, including DCP Amit Sharma, were injured.

Ratan Lal's photo in which he is standing with his family, made rounds of the Facebook, Twitter, etc, stating that he is dead, soon led to DCP Amit Sharma's photo flashing all across the social media. Most of the posts that are flashing are in Hindi and translates to his death news.

Sharma can be seen even on WhatsApp making rounds in several groups and users' posts.

Verifying claims

Facebook user Subhash Kumar Saw shared a post in Hindi that translated to 'Very sad news from Delhi. After Head Constable Ratan Lal Yadav became a victim of Jihadi stone pelters; DCP Amit Sharma too lost his life due to bullet injuries.'

This led to hundreds of users without cross-checking the information sharing similar posts through their accounts.

It should, however, be noted that the news is false and DCP Amit Sharma has gained consciousness at the hospital. Reports state that he is conscious and is out of danger. According to an ANI report, Sharma underwent surgery on Monday night followed by a CT scan carried out on Tuesday morning. He is safe.

Sharma was injured while trying to control the situation that became tense in Gokulpuri. He was taken to a hospital where he is being kept under observation at the hospital's intensive care unit.