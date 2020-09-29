Following the bilateral discussion between Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate India-Denmark relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, it was reported that the Danish PM recognised the threat of the pandemic in India and said "The situation is very very difficult for you," The Hindu reported on Monday. The news was widely circulated implying that Frederiksen cast aspersions on the current situation of COVID-19 in India.

Claim

A tweet by the national publication, which stated "Denmark on Monday expressed deep concern regarding the COVID-19 situation in India."

The tweet drew a response from the Ambassador of Denmark to India, who issued a clarification in the matter, labeling it "twisted news." The tweet in question was later deleted and a clarification was issued soon after.

Fact-check

The statement made by Danish PM in question is only a part of the full statement made by Frederiksen expressing condolence. The Prime Minister had said: "I think we have seen great leadership in India. We recognise and know that this is a very difficult time for you. I would like to express my condolences. This pandemic is a serious global challenge for all of us, it affects all of us. Cooperation is so important not only bilaterally but also at the multilateral level."

In addition to that, Danish ambassador Svane said the statement made by the Denmark PM was misquoted and twisted. Svane said: "Sorry - this is not true. Twisted news."

Shortly after that, the tweet was deleted and clarification was issued along with the link to the revised story. But it still doesn't convey the full statement made by the Danish PM.

Based on all the evidence, IBTimes arrives at the conclusion that the quote used by the national publication was only a partial statement and doesn't convey the message as intended.