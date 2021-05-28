Amid COVID-19 pandemic, many spiritual leaders have come forward to host meditation sessions virtually to help the masses in the challenging times. The Brahma Kumaris have also hosted live webinars for medical professionals, who have been at the front line fighting the pandemic. Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also shared the "Healing the Healer" webinar for medical professionals on its social media page, to which an Indian filmmaker responded and sparked a controversy.

The claim

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took a dig at Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal, the national president of the IMA, in a Twitter post, alleging that he had been involved in converting people into Christianity. Pandit also extended support to Ramdev, who has been at the centre of controversy over his remarks against allopathy treatment and doctors.

He wrote: "This is what IMA India Organisation endorses on their social media which the Dr's should question. It's President Jayalal is active in converting innocent people into Christianity. Attacking Swami Ramdev seems to be a ploy of Christian missionaries."

Pandit also shared a photo of IMA's status where it has a link to Brahma Kumaris "Healing the Healer" webinar for medical professionals, alleging that they are involved in converting people to Christianity.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the post by the Indian filmmaker. The allegations made by Pandit suggest Brahma Kumaris are Christian missionaries, which is in fact false. Brahma Kumaris are a spiritual movement that started in Hyderabad in 1930s which is Sanskrit for "Daughters of Brahma."

The movement teaches a form of meditation that focuses on the identity of souls, and a way to purify minds. This may be done by sitting tranquility, then making affirmations regarding the eternal nature of the soul, the original purity of one's nature, and the nature of God. The aim of the BK meditation is also to learn to hold meditative states while being engaged in everyday life.

The IMA post was talking about a session, which was hosted by Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani from May 24 to May 31 everyday for one hour between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Seeing Pandit's tweet, many netizens called out the baseless connection between Brahma Kumaris and Christianity.

Based on the history of Brahma Kumaris, and no links or speculations about Chrisitan conversions by its members, IBTimes arrives at the conclusion that the claim made by Pandit are baseless.