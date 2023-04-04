Fact check: BJP's candidate list for Karnataka elections is FAKE; see facts here

Karnataka assembly elections finally have a date. After much delay, the state-wide polls will be held on May 10 and the model code of conduct (MCC) has officially come into force in the state. Elections to the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka have taken a fierce turn as political parties, BJP, Congress, JD(S) and AAP, are leaving no stone unturned to lure voters. From mud-slinging to promises, political parties are focused on the southern state elections.

Amidst all this, all eyes are on the ruling BJP party, which still hasn't released its list of candidates as opposed to Congress, AAP and JD(S), which have already announced their candidates. To everyone's surprise, a list of BJP candidates for Karnataka polls went viral on social media, which raised many eyebrows. How true is it? Find out here.

The claim

A list of BJP candidates for the upcoming state election has gone viral. The list appears to contain the names of 81 candidates. The list contains some big names and some surprising ones, much in line with what CM Bommai had hinted last week.

Quickly enough, the list was circulated on social media and on WhatsApp groups, triggering panic and confusion.

Fact check

International Business Times accessed the alleged list of BJP candidates for K'taka polls going viral social media. When sought for a comment from BJP Karnataka, it was clear that the list hadn't been released and it's still days away.

BJP National General Secretary I/C of Goa, CT Ravi, clarified that the list is fake and blamed Congress for circulating the false list.

As for the update on the candidate list, the district committees meeting over the selection of candidates was concluded and core committee meeting is being held on Tuesday and Wednesday before the list of candidates will be sent to the central committee. The list would be announced by the central committee on April 8, CM Bommai already confirmed. The list should be officially out before April 9, sources tell us.

CM Bommai also stated that the BJP would announce tickets to new faces in several constituencies in the first list. He said there are going to be surprise packages. The Chief Minister is reaching New Delhi on April 7 in connection with the selection of candidates.

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the BJP hasn't officially released the list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls and the list is fake.