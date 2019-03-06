It's time to wake up and since the real world around us. With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, amid the ongoing tension between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, creating fake social media accounts and operating them have become hyperactive. With passing time, social networks are almost gearing up for a flood of disinformation.

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal, the IAF issued a clarification on their official Twitter account today. There have been reports of numerous fake accounts in his name that have cropped up recently following his return from Pakistan's captivity.

"Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal (Facebook /Instagram /Twitter). Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Airwarrior for spreading misinformation," the Indian Air Force tweeted, sharing the names of six fake accounts.

The six fake Twitter accounts busted by the Air Force go by these names: @IAFAbhinandanV, @abhinandanhere, @_pilotiaf, @WC_Abhinandan, @AbhiNandan_Wcdr, @W_abhinandan.

ABHINANDAN'S HOMECOMING

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's return to India was widely celebrated across the country. He was given a hero's welcome at the Wagah border on the night of March 1 when he finally touched the Indian soil. The IAF braveheart returned to India after spending nearly 60 hours in Pakistan's captivity. Varthaman was captured on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison was hit by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC).