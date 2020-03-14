Reports of a 25-year-old Agra woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 fleeing to Agra from Bengaluru, went viral. Her husband, a Google employee, had tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bengaluru earlier this week.

Health officials had reportedly stated that the woman and her husband come back from their honeymoon from Italy, Greece, and France. Her husband started feeling unwell while at work in Google office and was sent to the hospital where he was quarantined and later his test reports came out positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the wife of the techie was tested for coronavirus and reports came back positive. On Saturday, TOI and several other online publications reported that the woman left the ward without informing the doctors to be with her parents.

The TOI report said the woman escaped from Bengaluru, took a flight to Delhi and then boarded a train to Agra to be with her parents. The report cited unnamed health officials who informed the paper about resistance when asked to be placed in an isolation ward.

"After the medical team reached the house of the woman's parents, her father, a railway engineer, refused to cooperate with us and lied that his daughter had left for Bengaluru. But after the district magistrate's intervention, we were able to gain access to their house and took all the nine family members to the district hospital for screening," Agra chief medical officer Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats was quoted as saying by the paper.

Fact Check

In the latest development, International Business Times, India, found that the woman in question did not flee from Bengaluru to Agra. The woman had traveled to Agra following a popular tradition where brides celebrate their first Holi after marriage at their parental home. Adding more clarity to the incident, a person identified as Yash Archit, who is said to be close to the couple, said the woman was screened at the airport and later again by local authorities in Agra and there was no resistance in either instance.

When the family of the woman had requested for a better quarantine facility, the authorities allowed them to go home on the condition that the Covid-19 suspect wore a mask mandatorily. But there was some unrest when the officials had returned the next day and the disagreement unfurled when the family demanded a better isolation ward.

It has also come to light that the couple did not go to Italy, but had visited Greece, Switzerland and France.