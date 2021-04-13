What's better than N95 face mask, you might ask? How about a high-tech one complete with functionalities like bluetooth, fans, LED lights on top of full protection. Noted rapper Will.i.am teamed up with Honeywell to bring a futuristic face mask that looks dope and straight out of some sci-fi film.

One might even go on to call it a supermask, which is where the new product gets its name from. Will.i.am's Xupermask fully covers your nose and mouth and even has integrated filters and fans to make sure one doesn't feel suffocated with that monstrous sized mask on your face.

Will.i.am's Xupermask

Will.i.am's new Xupermask is priced dearly at $299, which is roughly over Rs 20,000. For this face mask that will make you look like some super-villain in a sci-fi film, Will.i.am worked with Jose Fernandez, a SpaceX spacesuit designer, besides Honeywell, who handled the tech side of things.

Will.i.am says Xupermask's value is in the functionalities and fashionability of the protective technology. It's got HEPA filters along with 3-speed fans. For the love of music, there are noise-cancelling headphones with mic and volume adjustments as a seamless part of the face mask, which can be paired using Bluetooth to listen to your favourite track on the go.

But the Xupermask is going to be another smart gadget that will require charging before use. According to the company, the Xupermask will run 7 hours between charges. Available in black and white colours, the Xupermask goes on sale on Wednesday and Will.i.am believes face masks will be a part of lives even after COVID-19 is over.

The face mask kit comes with three months of HEPA filters for added layer of protection.

"We've long past looked at shoes as protective gear, but they're just cultural items that we go out and buy," Will.i.am told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a "Mad Money" interview. "The mask should have the same type of attention to detail, love and care to where you're not compromising aesthetics for keeping yourself and other people safe."