Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post has got social media talking. On her 33rd birthday on July 27, the actress took to social media to thank her fans and followers for all the wishes. Kriti also spoke about her latest beauty product - Hyphen and introduced it to her Instagram audience. "Thank you so so much for all the amazing wishes and love that you guys have been pouring," she wrote.

Comments on Kriti's post

While many wished the actress on the launch of her skincare line and on her birthday, many were quick to comment on her 'swollen face' and 'highlighted eyebrows'. "Her face is looking kinda swollen..is it botox??" one user asked. "Ur eyebrows," another user commented. "Eyebrows... too much highlighted! ma'am," a social media user wrote. "Plastic surgery karwa rahi ho kya didi? "Getting plastic surgery done sis)," another social media user asked.

"Oh my gosh!!!! What did you do to your face she was more cute before," came a comment from another fan. "Has she got a Botox????" asked a user. "Highlighted eyebrows," another user opined. There were many who jumped to Kriti's rescue and asked everyone to just focus on her talent and not her looks. Many also reasoned that its her personal choice even if she decides to get something done to her face.

Actress thanks fans for wishes

"Thank you so so much for all the amazing wishes and love that you guys have been pouring. It is a very very special birthday because we have launched Hyphen [her skincare line] finally, after like one year. By the way, sorry for my voice. It is kind of gone. I have a bad throat. It is completely gone. Things happen on birthdays. People fall sick. But that's okay. Nothing stops us, so that's the way to go. Thank you so much. I can see so many people joining already," Kriti said.