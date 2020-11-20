The trailer of Netflix's show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' was dropped last Friday. Karan Johar's latest show gives us a sneak peek into the lives of four wives of Bollywood actors and BFFs: namely Seema Khan (w/o Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (w/o Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Panday (w/o Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (w/o Samir Soni).

The trailer also has Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Bhavana's daughter Ananya Panday, Sanjay and Samir in guest roles

It looks like filmmaker is unhappy with the title of the show. Wonder why?

Madhur Bhandarkar isn't too pleased with the title of Karan Johar's latest and has taken objection to the title of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar claimed that Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta (CEO of Dharma Productions) had tweaked the title of his upcoming project, Bollywood Wives after he refused to give the name to them.

Bhandarkar's Tweet reads, "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong you to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls, do not dent my project. I humbly request you to change the title."

Madhur Bhandarkar has written a letter to IMPPA along with the Guild and Netflix.

As per the spokesperson:

Madhur had spoken to Karan a few months back when Karan had called him for the title. Madhur said he is planning to make the film so he cannot give the title. The title is with Madhur from past 4 years for a film and a web show. Now after Madhur saw the trailer, he called IIMPHA to find out if they have given him the title. IMPHA maintained that the title is with Madhur and he cannot use the title. They said to speak to the Producer's Guild first as Karan Johar is the member of Producer's guild. Madhur called up Producers Guild, and they also said that he (Karan Johar) had come to us, but we haven't given them the title, knowing that the title is registered with your company.

IMPPA took immediate action and wrote to Guild, to which they responded that they have not registered the said title in favour of Dharma Productions. As a result, IMPPA then sent a letter to Dharma Productions to submit their reply on the matter immediately and change the title with immediate effect. The letter is also marked to Netflix.

IBTimes has reviewed the copy of complaint filed by Madhur. Karan Johar and Netflix haven't responded to the complaint as of this writing. The copy will be duly updated.

