Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making waves in Hollywood after a successful stint in Bollywood. Last month, the actor visited Mumbai and attended a prestigious film festival and spoke about her Bollywood and Hollywood journey. She then hosted a Diwali party for her close friends and family at her residence in NYC. The actor also shared a cute rangoli made by her daugther Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. After celebrating the festival.

Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix

The actor got back to work and graced her presence at various events. On Sunday, the actor made a head-turning appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Several pictures of the actor posing for the cameras appeared in her fan clubs.

Priyanka Chopra oozed oomph in a stunning black and pink sleeveless outfit. She also wore matching tights and dark sunglasses.

In one of the clips, she is seen hugging Lewis Hamilton.

The Instagram page of Scuderia Ferrari shared photos of Priyanka. The caption read, "Pleasure to welcome @priyankachopra to our garage at the #AbuDhabiGP!" The geo-tagged the location as Yas Marina Circuit.

The event was also attended by Naomi Campbell. At the event, Max Verstappen earned the title of Formula One champion. Max finished ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. She was recently seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actor also featured in the Hollywood film titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.