Eyssa Hassoun is aknown face when it comes to boxing and mixed martial arts. He has carved his niche hard in this field for being the successful boxer in Brooklyn NYC from where he belongs. One thing that makes him successful is his impeccable fitness and enthusiasm to remain the fittest and healthiest athlete not just in his city or state but in his huge country. This has made him passionate about helping other people in remaining fit and healthy. Thus he also had embarked upon with a fitness venture where people like celebs of entertainment domain seek his professional help on fitness.

He has also helped stars from Indian entertainment industry as well to remain healthy and fit. Many of his mantras for fitness have helped stars from the entertainment domain to keep their bodies in the right shape. This has made him popular with the passing time and the number of people from film and TV world kept on adding in his list of clients. It is, therefore, no surprise to see a filmmaker approaching to make a web series on fitness in which Eyssa Hassonun would remain the part as the leading man in it.

As per reports, the filmmaker has sniffed enough stuff from his life and other events in the real world of fitness and health-giving a decent script to make a web series. When the filmmaker and documentary maker Mike Lang met Eyssa Hassoun and shared the idea of making a web series with the boxer as the leading man, he was simply ecstatic and joyfully accepted the offer. He has checked the script and liked it. The sources close to Eyssa Hassoun suggest that the web series is likely to hit the floor soon and soon we see him on the digital platform soon.

