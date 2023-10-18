It was a sight to behold as Alia Bhatt won the National Award and Ranbir Kapoor recorded the moment on his phone. Ranbir and Alia never fail to dole out relationship goals and this time was no different. The Brahmastra actor came in to support and celebrate with his wife, Alia Bhatt, who received one of the highest honours of the country. For the event, Alia Bhatt chose to re-drape her wedding saree.

Ranbir's sunglasses raise eyebrows

On the other hand, Ranbir kept it classic in a black bandhgala. The two looked every bit perfect as they attended the event hand-in-hand. However, some were not happy with the Kapoor scion wearing shades inside the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where the ceremony took place. "So he is wearing sunnies for an award ceremony? Absolutely no respect? Don't you guys hv a dress code?" asked a user.

"Red flag wearing chasmish to not get green vibes," another user wrote. "Why is he wearing sun glass," a social media user asked." Another social media user took a jibe at the actor and asked, "RK ko Dhoop lag rhi hai andar kya? Ya eye flu hua??" On more person commented, "Andar bhi black glares why?"

Alia's wedding saree

While Ranbir's black shades might not have gone well with people on social media, Alia Bhatt choosing to repeat her wedding saree has received major thumbs up. "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes...that outfit is already right there. What's special once can be special again. And again... #rewear #reuse #repeat," Alia wrote while sharing pictures from the event.