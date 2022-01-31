‘Hindutva’ word does not exist in Vedas and Puranas: Digvijaya Singh Close
When the nation observed the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha conferred the "Pandit Nathuram Godse-Nana Apte Bharat Ratna" award on seven proponents of "extreme Hindutva". 

Nathuram Godse.Wikimedia Commons/Kc27

The day of Gandhi's assassination is observed as 'Shaurya Diwas' by the Mahasabha.

Announcing the awards on Sunday, Ashok Sharma, vice-president of the right-wing outfit, said: "This is the first time we have conferred this award on those who believe in Godse's ideology and promote it. The award includes a medal and a commendation letter."

The recipients include religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who was arrested on January 12 in Maharashtra for derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

IANS

He was granted bail by a Thane court on Friday.

Another recipient is Puja Shakun Pandey who had enacted Mahatma Gandhi's assassination by shooting at Gandhi's effigy on his death anniversary in 2019. Pandey was arrested a few days later in Aligarh.

According to Sharma, most of the recipients will receive the commendation by post.

Nishant Jindal, one of the awardees, said: "This commendation will only strengthen my resolve to propagate the nationalism that Godse died protecting." 

