After getting appreciated in film festivals, Dhanush's Hollywood debut movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is hitting the screens in India, the US and many other countries on Friday, 21 June. The Ken Scott-directorial film is a comedy-adventure film in which Dhanush plays the role of a trickster and magician.

Dhanush's film is the screen adaptation of French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The story of the movie revolves around an Indian named Ajatashatru Lavash Patel and his adventures after setting off his journey to find his father.

Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott has directed the movie, which also has actors like Bernice Bejo, Gerard Jugnot, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi in the leads. The movie has hit the screens in France on 30 May.

The Dhanush-starrer has already won the Ray of Sunshine Award at Norwegian International Film Festival and it bagged an award for best comedy in Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival.

Reviews:

The movie, which is being dubbed in Tamil by the name, Pakkiri, had a special screening for the press in Chennai. The critics have given thumbs up for the flick. Their response to the movie can be read below:

Rajasekar: #Pakkiri - Watchable feel-good drama which belongs to @dhanushkraja who charms each and every character in the film and the audiences alike. Thanks to @ItsAmitTrivedi 's score and songs, the dubbed version got the Indian spirit.

#Pakkiri is the kind of a film which you watch on a lazy Sunday afternoon with all the kids in your family for the moral message and the feel-good factor. More than theatrical run, I think this film will be repeated in TV channels often.

Ramesh Bala: #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir / #Pakkiri [3/5] :

The screenplay justifies the title.. A feel good entertainer..

Solely depends on the charm/screen presence of @dhanushkraja

His acting is excellent..

Good supporting cast, music.. Nice locations..

A fun 100 min ride

Kaushik LM: Saw the Fakir Tamil dub #Pakkiri - A light, breezy, feelgood fantasy story, with the adventures & misadventures of the lead character. Shot across Europe. @dhanushkraja brings all his charm to the fore Decent music, short runtime. Just timepass! Will appeal to kids particularly