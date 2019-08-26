If you ever come across a person walking in slow motion to impress you, he would be imitating none other than 'The King of Slow Motion', Raghav Juyal aka Crocroaz. Before he shot to fame as the second runner-up on Dance India Dance (DID) season 3, Raghav, just like any other aspiring star, has struggled a lot during his initial days. He has worked hard on his craft to reach where he has reached today and as they say, 'luck favors those who are prepared'. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the 28-year-old from Uttarakhand is currently living his dream only because of his sheer talent.

Apart from his impeccable dancing skills, Raghav also possesses a natural comic timing which has helped him bag TV shows like Dance Plus and Rising Star and films such as ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. And now, the 28-year-old has bagged yet another film called Bahut Hua Sammaan, apart from Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, wherein he will be seen sharing screen with veteran actors like Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor.

In the movie, Raghav will be essaying the role of a student named Boni who is an adventure loving flamboyant and a goofy character and has mastered the art of conning people.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Raghav spoke about exploring more things as an actor, how expressing your emotions shouldn't be a taboo and why this desipan in him will never fade away.

It must be a great feeling to come a long way in the industry after your stint in DID 3. Is this what you've always dreamt of?

You always thrive to achieve your dreams and once they are fulfilled you create new ones and that's how I never stop working hard. I danced a lot and still do, but I was always mesmerised by the performances of great actors and stories and films. I was always curious to know this craft. So yes I feel I am a explorer and I will explore and now I am exploring more and more in acting.

Going by your acts in dance shows and the way you reply to your fans and holiday with your friends, one can easily say that you have remained down to earth despite getting all the fame which most people don't. How do you keep your your rawness and flamboyance alive?

I really don't know how to answer this question. This is your point of view. I try to be honest wheather I'm on camera or off camera. I am a pahadi boy and this essence will never go away. This desipan is in my blood.

With your dancing skills, you have undoubtedly inspired aspiring dancers to pursue their dreams. Does this thing ever pressurises you to maintain your public image.

There is no pressure of any image. Ofcourse you have to control some things in public like for example - I abuse a lot with my friends which I don't do in public as children are watching too. But I'm not trying to portray a different image or something. So yes there are responsibilities but no pressure.

You definitely have a lot of people to thank for offering you a stepping stone to reach where you have reached now. Do you try to return the favour by helping the people to fulfill their goals.

Yes, I do but I don't want a praise for that as I have the resources and ability to help. I won't satisfy my ego by start telling stories of me "helping".

Are you an emotional person?

Everyone is emotional. It's just that sometimes its a taboo according to the society to show every emotion. For example - good children don't cry. Why are you crying like a girl? Stop it!. I believe if you are not honest to your feelings and if you are not emotional it will be difficult for you to be an artist. An actor has to be vulnerable and sensitive and emotional and ofcorse expressive. Even I have to work on them (feelings and emotions and impulses ) always and I'm still working on it. We all have suppressed (emotions) since childhood, during school but I always try to acknowledge them and stop suppressing them.

After doing reality shows, you turned into an actor and went on to star in movies like ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. And now Bahut Hua Samaaan. Was this transition from being a dancer to becoming an actor easy or did it take a lot of hard work.

Since two years, I have been training in acting from Saurabh Sachdeva. I read a lot of books and scripts and plays and give auditions. I am working very hard to be a better actor everyday and I will never stop learning. This is a celebrity and a star country, but thriving for being a star will not make me a better actor. Going to the gym and spending all the time on my 6 packs will also not make me a better actor. But reading plays, books, attending workshops from different teachers and participating in films and playing characters will for sure. I want to work on my craft that's it.

Was becoming an actor always on your wishlist.

Yes, it was always there.

You have been in the industry for a while now. Have you come across or learnt about the traits of the industry.

Haha.. No. I just love what I do and give my full and I learn the traits of emoting well with honesty in my scenes.

Tell us about the difference in the behaviour of people towards you in the industry after and before you became famous.

I will tell you about it in detail until we meet again.

Lastly, tell us about your dream that you've always wished to come true.

It was my dream to work with Sanjay Mishra sir. I call him guruji during the shoots, I learn a lot from him and he helps me too. He is an inspiration and I am learning a lot from my director Mr Ashish R Shukla and my co actors like Namit das, Ram Kapoor and it's a dream working with so many actors from NSD. It was a dream to work in a content based film like this and I'm happy that Yoodlee has won two national awards. It makes me feel great to realise that I'm working with them who are really true to cinema.