Pakistan doesn't shy away from an opportunity to link itself with Kashmir, despite repeated failures and embarrassment. In yet another attempt, Pakistan tried and failed grandly on an international platform. India slammed Pakistan at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain.

Pakistan referred to Kashmir in its habitual manner at the speech at the Assembly. But India, through a Right to Reply (RoR), slammed Pakistan, giving it a harsh reality check. India termed Pakistan as an exporter of terrorists and reiterated that it has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra in his speech said, "It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen once again to misuse the august platform by mentioning in their statement about Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. This mentioning is completely unacceptable."

Dr. Patra further said, "the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can override this fact. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs. We have repeatedly called upon it to vacate the Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation with immediate effect. It is ironic that a country, which is a known exporter of terrorists, and responsible for inflicting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is claiming to champion the cause of human rights."

Through this reply, India once again exposed Pakistan's false propaganda and malicious agenda on Kashmir. India's stance is seen for its reality and noted with appreciation by other member countries.