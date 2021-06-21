An explosion in an abandoned quarry in Kerala has claimed the life of one person and has injured five. The blast took place in a quarry in Mulloorkkara, Thrissur, and police officials revealed that the quarry was not operational at least for the last 18 months. It is still unclear how explosive materials reached the quarry which was not operational for several months. The deceased has been identified as Noushad, aged 45.

Explosion in an abandoned quarry

Residents in the area initially thought that the loud blast was the result of an earthquake. But soon, local residents realized that the loud noise came from the nearby quarry. According to the latest updates, police officials and fire force officers have now reached the quarry, and they are apparently investigating the incident.

Local residents revealed that nobody used to visit the quarry as it was not operational. It has been learned that fish farming has been carried out in the quarry, but it remains a mystery how these explosives reached the abandoned property.

Police officers may also investigate terrorism links as the incident happened in an abandoned quarry. The district collector is expected to reach the spot soon.

"We can give information as the investigation progresses," said Kunnamkulam DYSP.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.