"Shimla again? Manali? Been there, done that."

"Wish there was a Himachal that felt untouched, peaceful, real..."

If you've ever felt this way, you're not alone and you're exactly who Etripto had in mind.

Etripto, a fast-growing travel platform, is changing the way India explores Himachal Pradesh. With its new "Hidden Himachal" campaign, Etripto is spotlighting a refreshing venture into the off-the-tourist-map, soul-stirring corners of Himachal Pradesh.

Imagine misty pine trails, serene mountain villages, sparkling streams, and starry nights away from tourists and honking horns. Because true wanderers don't go where the crowds are they make their way.

Discover the Secret Gems of Himachal Beyond Shimla & Manali

Discover the secret gems of Himachal beyond Shimla & Manali where untouched beauty, peaceful villages, and real mountain charm await.

Spiti Valley - Land of Monasteries and Mountains

Spiti Valley is a desert of high altitudes in Himachal Pradesh famous due to its dramatic landscapes and peaceful monasteries. The spiritual and scenic attractions can be found in places such as Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake and remote old villages.

Rajgundha - A Valley You Can Only Walk To

Rajgundha is a trekking-accessible valley, close to Bir Billing. This only increases its beauty as the place is untouched and quiet. You will have green fields, high mountains and quiet village life.

Jibhi – A Fairytale Mountain Village

The village of Jibhi is a quiet village that contains small, beautiful wooden houses, green forests and a quiet atmosphere that are all located in Banjar Valley.

Kalpa – A Place with Snowy Mountain Views

Kalpa is a calm village in the Kinnaur district and which is acclaimed because of its breathtaking panoramas of the Kinnaur Kailash mountain. There are apple gardens, old temples, and panoramas that are fine for taking a photo.

Shimla Manali - Lovely hill stations

Shimla and Manali are famous for their natural beauty, snow-covered mountains, and pleasant weather. In Shimla, there are places such as Mall Road, The Ridge, Kufri, and Jakhoo Temple.

Chitkul – The Last Village Before Tibet

Chitkul is the uppermost inhabited village along the Indo-Tibetan boundary and is famous as a place with clean air and scenic panoramas. The snow-capped mountains at the Baspa River, making it the ideal location to spend quiet holidays.

Tirthan Valley – Nature at Its Best

Tirthan Valley is a hidden gem in the district of Kullu. It is filled with plenty of nature, forests, rivers, and waterfalls, so it is the most suitable place for those who like spending time in nature.

The Barot Valley -The Secret of a Natural Place

Barot is a simple and not well-known valley that is found in the Mandi district. It is green, hilly and has rivers. It harbours fish farms of trout fish and it is wonderful, as a retreat, to fish and enjoy light treks and nature walks.

Shoja – A Quiet Village in the Hills

Shoja is a small village on the top of the mountain situated next to the Jalori Pass, which is full of greenery, forest and meadows. It is such a place where one can just relax, have a serene trek and bird watching.

Malana – A Village with a Different Culture

Malana is an old village in Himachal of a very distinct culture and lives. Tourists have an opportunity to hike to the hills around, get to know the history of the village, and enjoy the lifestyle of the people.

Why Etripto.in is the Best Choice for Hassle-Free Himachal Holidays?

Tired of cookie-cutter trips and tourist-packed spots? It's time to discover the real Himachal - peaceful, scenic, and unforgettable, with Etripto.in by your side. Be it a warm village nestled deep in a pine forest or a secluded valley away down the thorn, we do it all just as you like it--no stress, nothing but pleasure.

Expert in Offbeat Himachal Trips – Explore hidden gems beyond Shimla & Manali.

100% Customised Packages - Your trip, your way - destinations, stays, and activities to your liking.

20,000 + Happy Travellers- Trusted by thousands of people across India.

Google: 4.7★ - True reviews, true satisfaction.

Easy Payment Plans – Various payment options (EMI Plans etc.).

End-to-End Support – From planning to return, we're with you throughout your journey.

All-Inclusive Pricing – Airport transfers and tips are already included no last-minute surprises.

One Chat, Full Control – Book, update, and manage your entire trip easily through a single chat.

