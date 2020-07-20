The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 14,673,038 people and killed 609,596 around the world. Meanwhile, 8,758,066 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Doctors, scientists, and experts worldwide are testing drugs and vaccines and exploring several other treatments to battle the pandemic. Yet, there is no medication ready to cure the infection.

However, one of the many experimental treatments is plasma therapy that has gained momentum among doctors in India and abroad. Plasma therapy has done wonders in America where it is very useful.

Plasma therapy has brought hope among the serious Covid-19 patients in the country as the condition of those who have received the therapy is improving.

Plasma therapy: How it works

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for coronavirus patients.

At first, a blood test will be done on a Covid-19 patient who has turned negative. Following this, two more tests will be conducted to make sure about the patient is negative.

Fourteen days later, the blood is tested for the presence of antibody.

The plasma donation will be allowed if the antibody is found above a specific level, and the person is more than 55 kg in weight. Then 800 ml plasma is separated and divided into four parts.

Of this, 200 ml is used to treat a Covid-19 positive patient whose condition is severe. However, the rest of the plasma can be stored for later usage.

Plasma therapy has definitely improved the recovery rate and brought down the mortality rate. Yet, there isn't enough awareness about it in most parts of the country.

On treating Covid patients,

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had contracted Covid-19 last month, has recovered. The 55-year-old leader was administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved and was discharged nine days later.

Another 49-year-old-male, the first Covid positive patient who was administered plasma therapy in the Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket, showed positive results.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in April allowed states to start clinical trails of plasma therapy.