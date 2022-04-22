KGF 2, which has been on a record-breaking spree, has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits in the post-Covid era. The movie has not done only well in South, but also in the Hindi market and in the US.

KGF 2 Box Office Collection in Detail

In its home territory Karnataka, KGF 2 has raked in Rs 124 crore. The distributors' share of the movie stands at Rs 74.4 crore. This business, as per the trade experts, is the highest collection for any Kannada flick in the state.

KGF 2 Collection in Andhra

Yash-starrer is just a few crores away from hitting a century at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The movie has minted Rs 96 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 64.95 crore in seven days. The Telugu film will reach the major milestone on Friday.

In Nizam region, KGF 2 has grossed Rs 49.4 crore (distributors' share: Rs 33.40 crore), Rs 34.3 crore (distributors' share: Rs 22.30) in Andhra and Rs 12.4 crore (distributors' share: Rs 9.25 crore)in Ceded.

KGF 2 Business in Tamil Nadu and Andhra

The collection of KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu has seen a slight improvement on the weekdays. In the first weekend, it had earned around Rs 23 crore. In the next four working days, it has added around Rs 16 crore to take the first-week collection in the state to Rs 39 crore.

In Kerala, the Yash-starrer has collected Rs 37.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 14.9 crore.

The Hombale Films-funded movie has raked in Rs 296.3 crore from South India alone in the first week.

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

From the rest of the country, the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer has made a collection of Rs 299.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 138.5 crore. The total business made by KGF: Chapter 2 in India in seven days stands at Rs 595.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 310.55 crore.

From the overseas market, the Prashanth Neel-directorial, which also has Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon, has grossed Rs 120.5 crore (distributors' share: Rs 60.25 crore) with the US market contributing Rs 42.5 crore (Rs 24.25 crore) alone.

The worldwide collection of KGF: Chapter 2 in the seven-day first week stands at Rs 718.2 crore (Rs 370.8 crore).