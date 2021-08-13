French high ticker closer Angelo D'acunto is known for his result-oriented closing techniques that have brought various deals to clients across the nation. As an expert negotiator, he has been able to help several businesses scale their revenue and reach many more clients than they would have in their capacity, he claims. There are specific techniques that this young professional uses in his everyday dealings; here is an insight on the same.

According to him, when dealing with a prospect, you first need to identify how much decision-making power they have. If they fill in for the actual decision-maker, attempts

must be made to reach the root individual instead. Sometimes, the prospects themselves don't feel empowered enough to conclude. It becomes easier to shape their decision while helping them form a positive opinion on the ongoing deal, he says.

He stresses that he always takes care to be completely honest and transparent with his addressing people. Other than this, the active conversation has always played a key role in all his dealings, he says. He takes care to be highly communicative to create a sense of urgency among the prospects, subtly urging them to close the deal.

"I want to respond to everyone because, if it were me trying to reach a public figure, I would expect a correct answer." He says. He says he places immense trust in the values of hard work, will, and determination.

He claims that the challenging background he comes from and his fiercely independent nature have granted him such a position in the industry today. He further aims to amplify his efforts and partake in numerous other closings towards the future.