The Model turned actress Siddhi Ahuja was featured in the song Jinke Liye sung by Neha Kakkar and Jaani. Ever since the song was released, Siddhi has been flooded with immense love and appreciation for her part in the song. The actress shares how Jinke Liye was a wonderful and unforgettable experience.

Starting her career at the age of 18 with modeling and international endorsements, Siddhi Ahuja has come a long way. The actress is known for Punjabi movies like Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da (2019), Jugni Yaaran Di (2019), and B4U: Kadak Hai Boss (2019).

When we got in touch with the actress, here's what she has to say:-

How did you bag the opportunity to star in this music video?

By God's Grace and my Parent's blessings. I had previously done two Punjabi movies that captured the interest of people in Punjab and those involved in the Casting of the song. It was then, the performance and publicity of these movies worked out, and casting director Mr. Vicky Gautam from Mr. Arvinder Khaira's team offered me this esteemed project.

How was the overall experience?

I was never much into music videos initially. But I am thankful for getting this project and a chance to work with these amazingly talented people: Arvinder Khaira, Neha Kakkar, Jaani, B Praak, and the team (T series). Without a second thought, I decided to be a part of this heart capturing Hit. My shooting took two days and the experience on the set will forever be cherished. I fell in love with the song & so did the people. I got much respect and care from the entire team and experienced a very friendly environment.

How was it like to work with Jaani and Neha Kakkar?

'Jinke Liye' was altogether an unforgettable experience for me. I remember the first day of my shoot, Jaani's vanity room was just beside mine. I could only hear the voice and was excited to meet them all -when I was finally called for my turn to shoot with Jaani, I entered the shooting area & everybody greeted me with much love and respect. Everybody was present in the room inclusive of the director- Mr. Arvinder Khaira, Jaani, Neha Kakkar, Mr. Raj Chanana of T series and the team, we all shook hands and introduced ourselves. Since my part was with Jaani playing the role of his Girlfriend in the song, I was very nicely explained everything by the Director. Jaani had been a wonderful co-actor and since most of our scenes shared a romantic essence, so professionally we made each other comfortable by sharing a good bond and also cherished each other's company. As the scenes were completed beautifully- Neha ma'am with much happiness praised the performance and hugged me with all her heart. She is a wonderful soul. All the people on the set had been very kind, friendly, and respectful. I am really thankful to each of them and will forever cherish these memories.

What kind of response are you receiving?

The responses from the fans have been enormous. Jinke Liye has crossed millions of views to become the most trending song. Though in the music album, the major credit goes to the people who are involved in the creation of the track, & in my project, all of them already hold up a huge market value; so it wasn't that easy to protrude from the group, but I successfully did my part as an actor, the role (Jaani's Gf) which was of much importance in the story of Jinke Liye. Gladly many people noticed my performance and loved my character. I had received a lot of messages from the fans all over and the people who had ever known me - praising my performance and looks. Fans showered much love, I received a good hike on my social media and abundance of people tagging me on their stories and singing songs in their own voices. People also texted me messages finding me most adorable in the album, which literally touched my heart.

What are your future projects?

By God's grace, I will be surprising people with many new projects which are in pipeline, hopefully, would be announced soon inclusive of Web series, and South Indian movies at first. Also hoping to step up into Bollywood super soon. People would surely see me there in the coming time.