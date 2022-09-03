Former British Army officer and explorer Levison Wood is set to embark on the journey of India and Pakistan borders with travel writer Ash Bhardwaj in the upcoming docuseries 'Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj'. The two will unravel the cultural nuances of the India-Pakistan border.

This unique docuseries will take viewers through an expedition of a 2500 km journey, navigating across a route that has been untouched by camera lens so far. The series is set for a premiere on September 8 on OTT platform discovery+.

Talking about the docuseries, Levison Wood said: "Ash and I were lucky enough to experience the incredible food, culture and hear plenty of fascinating stories in both India and Pakistan. I couldn't think of anyone I would rather have done this journey with than Ash. It was interesting to see the countries from his perspective - and we had a lot of laughs along the way! The best part of this trip was seeing what unites the two countries in this border region."

The "unforgettable" journey helped the two of them to try and understand the people who have so much in common yet are so divided.

"The border regions are home to resilient and affectionate civilians who welcomed us into their homes and lives", Levison further mentioned.

The series will have the duo immersing themselves in people's everyday lives while travelling to some remote and off-beat locations like Tyakshi, Turtuk, Nubra valley, Dras, Kargil, Teetwal, Gurez in India and Lahore, Peshawar, Khyber Pass, Nowshera, Taxila, Skardu, Khaplu in Pakistan to gain an authentic understanding of the local culture and tradition.

Travelling for over a decade

Expressing his views, Ash Bhardwaj said: "Lev and I have been travelling together for over a decade, but this journey was particularly special. Being able to walk in the footsteps of my ancestors made me feel vividly connected to my heritage - not just in Punjab, but on the Pakistani side of the border, too. The geography along the border is truly remarkable, but what really captured my heart was the people we met along the way."

The duo engage in local sports like Horse Polo on both sides of the border, a quick game of cricket at Teetwal, and countless more in the course of their journey.

"We met some incredible characters - mostly through taking part in unexpected activities. Lev and I each bring a different perspective to our travels, which makes it more rewarding for each of us," Ash added.