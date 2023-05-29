Exotic India Art is a luxury brand headquartered in New Delhi, India, that has taken it upon themselves to put Indian art on the global map. They have a deep understanding of the rich cultural heritage of India and the beautiful craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. They believe in preserving and promoting Indian art in all its forms, including paintings, sculptures, textiles, and jewelry.

About Exotic India Art

Exotic India Art was founded in 1998 by Kapil Goel, who had a vision to showcase Indian art to the world. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the Indian art market. They offer a wide range of products, including antique and contemporary paintings, sculptures, brassware, textiles, and jewelry. Their products are sourced from all over India, and they work closely with artists and craftsmen to create unique pieces that showcase the best of Indian art.

Milestones achieved by Exotic India Art

Exotic India Art has achieved remarkable milestones in recent years. The brand has expanded its presence across multiple locations, including the US, Nepal, Varanasi, and Chennai. They now work with 10,000 artisans and have served over 3 lakh customers while delivering to 160 countries worldwide. Their stunning 9,000 sq feet store in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi is a testament to their commitment to showcasing the beauty and diversity of Indian art. Additionally, Exotic India Art recently collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation to promote Indian handicrafts and support local artisans.

Thought behind Exotic India Art

The thought behind Exotic India Art is to promote and preserve Indian art and craftsmanship. They believe that Indian art has a unique place in the world and that it deserves to be showcased to a wider audience. By working closely with artists and craftsmen, they are able to create unique pieces that showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

Recent Tie-ups

Exotic India Art has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to promote the state's handicrafts. The MoU was signed in March 2023 and aims to showcase Tamil Nadu's traditional handicrafts to a wider audience. This tie-up is just one example of Exotic India Art's commitment to promoting Indian art and craftsmanship.

About their collection

Exotic India Art's collection includes a wide range of products that showcase the best of Indian art and craftsmanship. Their collection includes antique and contemporary paintings, sculptures, brassware, textiles, and jewelry. They work closely with artists and craftsmen to create unique pieces that are authentic and showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

Exotic India Art is a brand that is well-recognized for its efforts in promoting and preserving Indian art and culture. The brand has always strived to maintain its authenticity while providing its customers with a luxurious and contemporary experience. It has now become the go-to destination for art lovers across the globe.

