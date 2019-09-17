Looking back, Jeremy Cabral began his fashion journey in India as a consultant with the global brand IMG Fashion where he worked as the International Public Relations Manager for the prestigious event Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. He comes from a humble middle-class catholic family in Mumbai. As far as his initially struggling days are concerned; he faced a lot of family pressure to take up a steady job as he was the only male member in the family. However, after seeing his achievements and appreciation he received from the fashion industry through his work, his family supported him and is the backbone of all his endeavours.

Jeremy Cabral belongs to the East Indian catholic community who originate from the city Mumbai. His sub caste Kunbi represents the farmers in Western India. Thus, the idea of being the son of the soil is embedded in his nature. His love for the city of Mumbai is evidently reflected through his pictures on Instagram and on his website. He believes that one should never forget their roots and should always be true to his homeland. He is always proud to address himself as an Indian Fashion Blogger. When asked why doesn't he feature pictures about International destinations which is a big trend among Indian fashion influencers to gain more momentum to his content on social media, he is quick to respond "He who is truly local can go global. The world wants to know your true essence so when you are true to your soil you will automatically get global recognition."

Through his website Fashionmostwanted.com, he has interviewed some globally renowned veterans like Fern Mallis (Founder New York Fashion Week), Raghavendra Rathore (Indian Fashion Designer), Vir Das (Global Stand-up Comedian), Roland Folger (CEO and MD Mercedes Benz), Manish Sharma (CEO Panasonic), Rocky S (Fashion Designer), Manish Arora (Couture Fashion Designer), Hrithik Roshan (Bollywood Actor), Colin Mochrie (Hollywood Actor), Narain Karthikeyan (Formula 1 racer), Rahul Khanna (Actor and VJ) and youtube sensation Bethany Noel Mota.

Owing to the great demand of Influencer Marketing in India he launched a separate influencer marketing agency Styleboulevard.in in the year 2018, which is a premium fashion influencer marketing agency that brings the finest of Indian bloggers and Influencers to create the best social media experiences that ideate brand campaign strategies, backing them with effective advocacy solutions to deliver high quality engagements for premium brands.

