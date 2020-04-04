Television heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal wooed us as a debutante with his performance as Sujal in Kahiin Toh Hoga. Since then girls have been crushing over him.

From a chocolate boy next door to packing a few punches, he has proved his versatility every now and then. Ruling the industry for over a decade in TV, films and on the web, his performance has always been appreciated by fans and critics.

Despite having a huge fan following. Rajeev never had an official Instagram account or Twitter account. His connect with the audience would always be through his work. Fans always requested the actor to come on social media but he always refrained from doing so, as he is an anti-social person. However, to everyone's surprise, yesterday the actor announced his arrival on Instagram with a message.

On the work front, Rajeev Khandelwal's crime thriller web series Marzi is streaming on Voot Select where he is playing a heart surgeon.

Speaking exclusively to International Business Times about the show and why he was not on social media on this while this is what he has to say:

Why late on social media

I am a very anti-social and the best way for me to connect with my fans is through my work. when I am not shooting, I head out for road trips with my wife. I don't track anyone's personal life on social life. And for me it's not only just work and work, I work then I plan a holiday, For me, that's a pleasure. I often get a request from people that I disappear, but that's how I am I enjoy this way. I don't like running behind things. I know fans are waiting or me to come on social media. I will come one day.

On Marzi

I am thrilled to be part of Voot Select's Marzi. In the show, I play a doctor, a heart specialist and then are a lot of twists and turns in his life. An incident that changes his life completely. I don't want to reveal much but yes, the thriller will keep you at the edge of your seat.

With Rajeev making his debut on social media, he has a special message for his fans.

