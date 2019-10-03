It has been a while since after Sundeep Kishan bagged a hit. His recent flick Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene garnered mediocre collections at the box office. So the actor is hoping for his upcoming Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL to get him the much-needed hit.

The G Nageshwar Reddy directorial has Hansika Motwani as the leading lady and marks the Telugu debut of Tamil actress Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar.

Sundeep said the film is going to be a laugh riot with mind-blowing twists. "It has an entertaining story, amazing comedy and mind-blowing twists. Nageshwar Reddy is directing the film really well and we are looking forward to the release," said Sundeep.

The shoot of the film is going on at a brisk pace. Sundeep said his audience like seeing him in family entertainers, and that many of them have personally told him so.

"My films always have family audience in larger number. In fact they have even asked me to do more number of comedy films. And even I feel that I am better at generating some comedy, more than action. Entertaining them is my responsibility because they pay to watch my film," said the actor.

Sundeep Kishan is happy that his Telugu debut film Prasthanam has been remade in Hindi. He said that actor Satyajit Dubey, who reprised the same role Sundeep played in the original film, were in touch before the film went on floors. Satyajit took some reference from Sundeep too.