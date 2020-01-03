Actor Satya Dev has stepped into the shoes of Fahad Fasil in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram. The title of the film is Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and it is being produced by the makers of Baahubali. The film is being directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancherapalem.

The year 2019 has been an amazing year for Dev as he has bagged a lot of good films and hits into his kitty. He has been a part of many films till now and he considers that 2019 is definitely the best one of his career till now and looks confident about this year.

"I am part of Sarileru Nekevaru, Uma Maheswara…, RRR and a couple of other films and I am super excited about it. 2019 has been amazing and my 2020 already looks busy with the films I am working for. Feels nice to be busy," said the actor.

As a part of the film and to fit well into the bill, Satya Dev had to lose weight. So the actor shed out some kilos in the gym to look very much like Uma Maheswara, a proprietor of a photo studio in Araku Valley.

PR Handout

"I lost almost nine kilos for the role. Also, Maha told that I need to change a bit as person. Usually, all of us respond to things very quickly when they provoke us. And I was asked not to do that. I must tell you that I helped me lot for the role and in my life off screen too," added the Ghazi Attack actor.

Dev says that he always wants to be part of those films through which he can tell some beautiful stories to the audiences. So that is why he chooses to be part of films which have amazing scripts. He adds, "I think like the audiences before I sign a film. Only if I strongly believe that the audiences will like it, only then I sign for it."

Satya Dev has been part of films like Jyothilakshmi, Ghazi Attack, Antariksham, Bluff Master, iSmart Shankar and George Reddy. Also, he is being applauded for his versatile performance in Gods of Dharmapuri, a Telugu web series on Zee Telugu.