Actor Ram Charan Tej turned producer for his father Chiranjeevi's recent film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film did well at the box office in Telugu states but was not successful in other parts of the country. In spite of that, Ram Charan did his job as a producer well.

After his first producing venture, he is finally back to acting. According to reports, the actor recently joined hands with a debutante director called Pradeep. Charan and Pradeep will be making a film together and it will be produced by none other than UV Creations, the production house with which Charan is very closely associated. Our sources have confirmed the news but official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR, which also features Jr NTR in a lead role. The film is slated for release on July 30, 2020. Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju in RRR, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also has Ajay Devgn in a key role.

Charan is also producing his father's next film, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. So the coming year is going to keep him very busy.