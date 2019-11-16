Actor Aadhi Pinisetty worked really hard in laying a proper and perfect road to a successful career. But even that road has ups and downs and unexpected speed breakers, which made him slow down. But the actor never gave up, and always made sure that he took wise decisions and work at a faster pace.

Aadhi was last seen in U Turn, which released in 2018 and currently, he is busy shooting back to back films. In this interview, the actor talks about his upcoming releases, roles, work experiences, what he prefers doing the most and a lot more. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

It's been more than a year since your movie released. Was this gap intentional?

I don't think any actor would intentionally take a break from work. Personally, I am someone who believes that you should not do films in a hurry or rush. Also, I don't believe that having no gap in between films will make you a superstar. I have my own pace of work with which I am comfortable. I need challenging roles to sign up for projects. I don't do films just because it has some random role for me. It should interest me. In contrast to this, soon, I have back to back releases, soon.

How's your working experience with Nagesh Kukunoor & team of Good Luck Sakhi?

It was amazing. Nagesh Kukunoor is way too unique to work with. He is someone who has done such beautiful films, and I got to learn a lot from his style of working. I paired up with Keerthy Suresh for the first time with this film and she is such a down to earth person. I play a theatre artiste in this film. Also, this film has Jagapathi Babu and it is my first-time collaboration with him too. Looking forward to its release.

Can you tell us a little about Clap? What do you play in this film?

Okay, so this another special film for me. Clap is about a 400 metres sprinting event and the story is all about it. This film is not like any other flick. I and the team promise that the audience will definitely take back home some good emotions and satisfaction of watching a really good movie. So in this film, I will be seen as a player, and a coach too. Which means, I portray two different looks too. One is when I am a player and the other is when I am a coach.

You, as Vairam Dhanush was just 'wow'. So have you got any more 'villain' roles to play?



I haven't focused much on playing such roles. And Vairam Dhanush is not like those typical antagonists who have ten people around him with knives and rods, and not is a goon. He is an egoistic businessman who won't spare anyone who comes on his way to success. Director Boyapati Seenu was very much clear on how he wants Vairam Dhanush to be. So I just went ahead and did what he asked me to. And it came out really well.