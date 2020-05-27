In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Goutham Kumar said that the deadline for the property tax for the 2020-21 financial year is May 31st and it will not be extended any further.

The decision to not extend the date was finalized after a detailed discussion with Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city), the BBMP Mayor said.

BBMP collected up to Rs 700 cr property tax

Goutham Kumar also confirmed that the Bengaluru civic body, BBMP has collected around Rs 600 to 700 crore tax to date.

The BBMP Mayor tweeted today morning to remind Bangaloreans four days ahead of the deadline to pay the property tax.

In the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, the BBMP had earlier extended the 5 per cent rebate on payment of full property tax till May 31st. The Bengaluru civic body, every year, offers a 5 per cent rebate on property tax till the end of April.

However, this year it was extended owing to the spread of the pandemic in the Bengaluru city.

How to pay your property tax:

Log in to www.bbmp.gov.in

Click on Citizen Service

Select Property Tax Option

Select Pay Your Property Tax

When you log in to the BBMP website, a note appears: Due to COVID-19 pandemic lock down, the banks are working with limited staff and time. For the convenience of the property tax payments in-time, kindly opt the online payment mode.

The BBMP has opted for online payment as citizens have to stay indoors and would not be able to go to the bank for the payment of property tax.

Another crucial message for taxpayers

"All request for refund/charge back of property tax payment through PayU Money and HDFC bank shall be handled by BBMP only. No request shall be made to PayU Money or HDFC Bank as the case may be."