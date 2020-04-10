Popular actor Neil Bhoopalam is known for his roles in films such as No One Killed Jessica, Shaitan, NH10, Lust Stories. After making his mark in films, he also got accolades for his role with Four More Shots season 1.

As season two of Four More Shots is set to stream, Neil is in his happiest phase of life despite quarantine and lockdown as he is bust binging on web shows and also got some time off his erratic work schedule. In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Neil opened up on how he is spending his quarantine time m the shows he is watching at the moment and also shared some exclusive deets about season 3 of Four more shots!

On Four More Shots Please! season 3

After the success of four more shots 1, and now everyone is waiting for season 2. Yes, it is saddening to see the situation. You know we were supposed to shoot for season 3 of Four more shots in London and all this happened and our shoot got cancelled. Now we will see where and when the shoot for Four More shots season 3 begin.

On what is he doing during Quarantine?

I am at home, cooking watching web shows. I really wanted a break as I was continuously shooting for the web series and film.

Neil's one more web show The Raikar Case is streaming on Voot Select which is a crime thriller when asked Neil how did he prepare for an intense role and if he took any cues for his role.

Neil on getting into the skin of the character

I watched Crime Patrol understand the nuances of the character. It's not like i haven't watched the show earlier. But this time my reference point to solve the cases in the show the Raikar case was Crime Patrol.

Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an all-star ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. Season Two will see some fresh additions to this already stellar star cast. Replete with pop cultural references, the first season of Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman. Through the exciting journey of these four young women, the second season is sure to answer several open-ended questions after the cliffhanger finale of season one. will stream from April 17.