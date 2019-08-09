Nagarjuna Akkineni, ahead of the release of Manmadhudu 2, spoke to the media and is happy that after a long time, he has got to do a really good script, which is very much needed for him at this time of his career. Soon, Nagarjuna is going to turn 60 and this is something the actor doesn't just accept at all. Because for him, age is just a number and he believes that he is very much young at heart. Manmadhudu 2 is directed by actor turned director Rahul Ravindran and it will hit the screens on August 9.

In an exclusive interview, the actor talks about his upcoming plans, the need of scripts for senior heroes, working with debutant directors and a lot more.

Most of the time, you work with directors who are either debutants or are just one film old. How do you identify their potential?

I don't know, it just happened (laughs). Yeah. In fact, I must say that's what has made me a star. I have worked with many new directors. Could be Shiva or Geetanjali, things worked really well then. Sometimes, my decisions have been proved to be wrong too. So now, I am a bit more careful. But, I think I can identify their potential and this is all because of experience. Working with youngsters is definitely a good idea is what I believe.

There are many young actors now, who are doing really well. So has it become tough for senior heroes to get good scripts?

Yes. Very much. I can't expect to keep doing love stories even now. Because it is the turn of my sons to do those kinds of films. So those roles will go to young actors who can do them really better. Thus it is tough for senior heroes to get roles and when we get experimental roles to do, we aren't sure whether they will always work or not.

There were days when you used to have a bunch of films to shoot. What about now?

Like I already said, it is getting tougher to get roles. So I don't have any new projects in my kitty except those which I have signed sometime back. I will begin working very soon for the sequel of Soggade Chinninayana and it is titled Bangarraju. That's all in Telugu as of now. In case I get any more scripts and if I like, I might agree to do.

Will you continue doing romantic films after Manmadhudu 2?

I am definitely not an idiot to do that. I don't think even the audience can see me doing romance now, at this age. Romantic comedy films are not my cup of tea anymore. So I would be looking forward to doing something different from now on. Let's see if I like any films which I would like to remake, then we will think and talk.

Personally, what kind of films do you like to watch?

I cannot watch films that are depressing or serious. A big no to those which can make me even feel like crying. In fact, when I find any of such films in suggestions or while searching for some other films, I just change the channel immediately. It is the same on Netflix or Amazon. I love to watch films that make me laugh. Even if I cry, it has to be out of joy only.